Western Balkans launch free cell phones roaming deal

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Western Balkan countries have launched free roaming for all mobile phone users within the region as a first step of regional cooperation in their path toward joining the bigger European Union bloc. Cell phone providers will no longer apply roaming charges for people traveling inside the region following an agreement that the regional countries — Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia —- reached two years ago. The move follows the same policy among EU member states. Western Balkan countries are at different stages of integration with the bloc. Montenegro and Serbia have started full membership negotiations, while Albania and North Macedonia are expecting to launch them.