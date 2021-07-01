Videos released from women’s prison show alleged assaults

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s attorney general has released video footage stemming from what he’s called an attack on inmates at the state’s only women’s prison in January. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s office released 10 video clips Wednesday showing parts of the events at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton, New Jersey. Ten correctional officers have been criminally charged in the incident. In one clip, a team of at least five officers enters the cell of an inmate. She yells, “I’m not resisting,” as they crowd around her, making it impossible to see what’s happening. At one point she cries out, as if in pain.