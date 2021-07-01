Trump-era law on surprise medical bills advances under Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is putting into place consumer protections against “surprise” medical bills enacted in bipartisan legislation signed last year by former President Donald Trump. Regulations jointly issued by four federal agencies Thursday spell out protections for insured patients against surprise billing in medical emergencies, and unexpected charges from out-of-network doctors at an in-network facility. Out-of-network clinicians and service providers would also be barred from billing patients for the difference between their charges and what insurance paid. It’s a rare demonstration of bipartisanship on health care. The new rules would take effect Jan. 1 of next year.