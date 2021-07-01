Tennessee’s transgender bathroom sign law challenged again

Tennessee’s first-of-its-kind law that requires businesses and government facilities to post signs if they let transgender people use multiperson public bathrooms of their choice has been hit with another legal challenge. Mike Curb is founder of Curb Records and is a former lieutenant governor in California. He filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday. In the complaint, Curb argues that the law violates his First Amendment rights because he is being forced to use the state’s “discriminatory message.” Last week, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a separate lawsuit arguing similarly that the law illegally requires businesses to “communicate a misleading and controversial government-mandated message that they would not otherwise display.”