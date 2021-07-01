Teen convicted in Slender Man stabbing to be released

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WQOW) - One of the girls convicted in the notorious Slender Man case is going to be released from a mental institution.

Anissa Weier was expected to spend 25 years in the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh for luring Payton Leutner into a wooded area where their friend Morgan Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times. It happened in 2014.

The girls said they were trying to please the fictional character Slender Man.

Weier was found not guilty of second-degree intentional homicide due to mental illness and was sentenced in 2017.

According to WISN-TV in Milwaukee, Judge Michael Bohren on Thursday said Weier does not pose a significant threat to herself or the community.

She will remain institutionalized until a release plan is prepared, which is expected to be 60 days.