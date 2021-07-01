TAKEAWAYS: Trump’s safe for now, but company’s in hot water

NEW YORK (AP) — With Thursday’s arraignment of Donald Trump’s company and his longtime finance chief on tax fraud charges, New York authorities notched their first indictment in a two-year ongoing investigation of the former president. Trump himself wasn’t indicted, but it’s hard to say if he’s out of hot water yet. For their part, the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Prosecutors have said the criminal investigation into the former president is ongoing. The parties will be back in court in late September. And no, Rudy Giuliani has nothing to do with this case.