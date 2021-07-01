Sheriff identifies Chippewa County man killed in motorcycle crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - We now know the name of a Chippewa County man killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

It happened on 197th Street in the town of Lafayette at 12:19 p.m. That's the same road as the fire department and town hall.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said Donald J Luther, 54, from Lafayette, was driving fast when he lost control of his motorcycle, went into the ditch and rolled several times. Authorities arrived and found him dead.

Kowalczyk said Luther was not wearing a helmet.