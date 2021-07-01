‘She wasn’t a nobody’: Infant exhumed 30 years after death

The body of an infant found in the Pascagoula River in Jackson County more than 30 years ago was exhumed this week. Jackson County Sheriff’s Department officials say they hope to discover the baby’s identity through DNA testing. Baby Jane II was one of two unidentified infants found in a Jackson County river in the 1980s. Last year, investigators were able to identify Baby Jane, who died in 1982. Baby Jane II was found in 1988 by fishermen. She was 3 to 5 weeks old at the time. Both babies were buried by community members in a Pascagoula cemetery.