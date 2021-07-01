Schwarzenegger: climate activists should focus on pollution

VIENNA (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging climate activists to offer a focused, hopeful message that targets pollution rather than turning off the public with “constant alarm which cannot be sustained.” The former California governor raised his past as the star of the “Terminator” films in an address Thursday to the Austrian World Summit in Vienna, an event he helps organize. Those movies, he said, portrayed a frightening, dystopian world but “focused on human will and on human hope.” He added that environmentalists frequently talk about the “existential threat” from climate change and it’s no wonder if people are “confused and tuned out.”