Registered sex workers in Germany drop sharply in pandemic

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that the number of people registered as sex workers with German authorities declined sharply last year as coronavirus restrictions shut brothels for months. Legislation in 2002 legalized and regulated prostitution in Germany, giving sex workers social benefits, and they are now obliged to register. But brothels have been closed for much of the time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020 as part of wider lockdowns. The Federal Statistical Office said that, at the end of last year, some 24,940 prostitutes were officially registered with authorities. That was down from some 40,400 a year earlier — a 38% drop.