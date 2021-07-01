Plans for building an overpass on Galloway Street in the works

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In the recently approved Capital Improvement Plan, big changes are planned for a commonly traveled railroad crossing in Eau Claire.

In June the Eau Claire City Council approved $6.6 million for railroad safety improvements throughout the city.

A large chunk of that money would go towards designing and constructing an overpass over the railroad tracks on Galloway Street.

Interim city manager Dave Solberg said a major expansion at the railyard in Altoona has increased train traffic, and there's also more vehicle traffic as well.

Solberg said an overpass for cars, bicycles, and pedestrians would reduce waiting at the tracks and help avoid accidents.

"Then also a mobility concern with cars having to wait a minute, two minutes, in some reports, over 10 minutes for trains to go through for that major arterial going into downtown. It affects people going to visit downtown for various businesses, could affect emergency response, if we have to get out to a fire," Solberg said.

Other projects include installing new signals and arms at Putnam Street and additional safety improvements at crossings as necessary.

The Capital Improvement Plan said the city will apply for state and federal financial assistance to fund the Galloway project, which could provide up to 95% of the costs.