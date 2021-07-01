Skip to Content

‘Pivotal time:’ Museum obtains key 1854 Lincoln letter

4:36 pm National news from the Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield have acquired an 1854 letter marking a key transition for the prairie lawyer. The letter was donated Thursday by Bloomington collector Guy Fraker. In it, the future president tells a friend he won’t accept a seat in the state Legislature so that he can remain available for a U.S. Senate seat. His decision to decline House re-election allowed him to oppose slavery’s expansion in a legendary 1858 Senate race against Stephen A. Douglas. He lost but gained national stature that won him the White House two years later. 

