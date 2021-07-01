Pittsburgh takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (48-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-50, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.41 ERA, .91 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (1-4, 6.50 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +203, Brewers -243; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Pirates are 10-23 against NL Central opponents. Pittsburgh has hit 59 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with 14, averaging one every 19.6 at-bats.

The Brewers are 20-13 in division play. Milwaukee ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .217 batting average, Kolten Wong leads the team with an average of .294.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-2. Brent Suter recorded his eighth victory and Avisail Garcia went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. David Bednar registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 99 hits and has 28 RBIs.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 30 extra base hits and is batting .239.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 9-1, .269 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Colin Moran: (hand/wrist).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.