Pets of the Day: Fruit Loops and Kix!

Meet Fruit Loop and her sister Kix! Both these little girls are eight weeks old and are at the Dunn County Humane Society.

These two fun loving kittens arrived at the humane society as strays in late May. They're great at entertaining each other, and because of that the shelter hopes they will be adopted together to help each other adapt to their new home. They must be spayed once they reach six months of age.

If you think Fruit Loops and Kix would be the perfect pair for you and your family, contact the Dun County Humane Society to set up a time to visit.