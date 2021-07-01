New gender-neutral birth certificate options go into effect

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Starting July 1 in Wisconsin, you don’t have to say "mother, father" when filling out a child’s birth certificate, you can choose a "parent, parent" option instead.

“It's validating, it's inclusive and it's better serving Wisconsinites," said Breana Stanley, president of the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center.

Stanley said the new options will be helpful in instances when there are two parents of the same sex, or parents who do not identify with a male or female gender to be included on their child’s birth certificate.

"This is going to be more inclusive to gay couples, lesbian couples, transgender and non-binary couples,” Stanley said.

Governor Tony Evers announced the change earlier this week, but Department of Health assistant deputy Secretary T.R. Williams said it has been a goal since the start of his administration.

“It's ensuring that LBGTQIA+ Wisconsinites can have their best lives,” Williams said.

The new gender options for birth certificates are just one part of the governor's executive order signed in June, directing state agencies to use terms and pronouns that are gender-neutral.

“Everybody has a body and a mind, right? And the Department of Health Services in serving people's bodies and minds through different ways needs to make sure we're being inclusive, being in tune, and that we're understanding," Williams said.

“It's important that we care about this because there are LGBTQ+ individuals in Wisconsin and it's a step to being more inclusive and validating their experiences and their parenthood because they will experience parenthood just like a mother-father," Stanley said.

If you had a child before July 1 of this year, the gender listed for parents can be retroactively changed by contacting the state vital records office at DHSvirtalrecords@wisconsin.gov or (608) 266-1373.



Another change beginning Thursday is that birth forms will be available in English, Spanish and Hmong.