June was the 4th hottest on record; July has 90s by the weekend

One of the hottest starts to summer we've ever had has ended, but that's not to say we won't see more heat heading into, typically, the hottest month of the year.

June tied for 4th hottest on our record list in terms of the overall average temperature for the month. With 11, 90 degrees days within the month and an average temperature of 73 degrees between our highs and lows, this month was hotter than the average temperature or July (71.8).

July will start hot too, but the 90s will hold off until the weekend. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Dew points will be lower in the mid to upper 50s.

The muggy meter waits till the weekend to climb again too. We'll see dew points back in the upper 60s by Saturday. Oppressive humidity to go with our 90 degree temps could lead to some heat illness concerns.

The UV Index will be high through the holiday weekend too. Sun burn can happen within 10 minutes when the UV Index is between and 8 and a 10, which it will be through the 4th.