Judge appoints new special prosecutor in Tisaby case

A St. Louis judge will allow the special prosecutor to withdraw from the perjury and evidence tampering case against a former FBI agent who was hired by St. Louis’ top prosecutor to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens. Judge Michael Stelzer posted the decision late Wednesday. He appointed Robert Russell, a western Missouri prosecutor, to take over from Gerard Carmody, a private attorney in St. Louis, in the case against William Don Tisaby. Russell is the Republican prosecuting attorney in Johnson County. Tisaby is accused of lying in a March 2018 deposition leading up to Greitens’ criminal trial. Greitens, a Republican, was governor at the time.