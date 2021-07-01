Jet ski shortage continues into holiday weekend and beyond

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Those hoping to snag a jet ski just in time for fun on the lake this Fourth of July weekend may be a bit out of luck as a current jet ski shortage sinks expectations of when customers can get theirs.

At Zacho Powersports in Chippewa Falls, the last two jet skis, which were used, sold Thursday in less than two hours after being posted online and 2021 models were already sold out by April.

While usually Zacho would have more in the back, this year is a little different. Not only has the pandemic impacted manufacturing, but the Texas ice storms earlier this year also shut down production for a couple weeks tightening supply even more. Additional factory delays have only increased demand.

For those still holding out hope for next year, lead salesman at Zacho, Zack Morganroth, has grim news.

"I'd say if you know you want one, go talk to a salesperson, pick out the right type and model, and probably place your order," Morganroth said. "Because I don't think next year is going to be any better."

Orders are going out for next year models, but are already selling out.

Morganroth anticipates supply won't be back to normal till 2023. As next year models start production this fall