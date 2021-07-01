Iran’s supreme leader appoints new judiciary chief

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media is reporting that the country’s supreme leader has appointed a new judiciary chief to replace the man recently elected as president, who formerly held the post. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, appointed Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi to the job, urging him to promote justice and fight corruption. Former Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi won the presidential election earlier in June. Ejehi, a 64-year-old hardline cleric, was the deputy judiciary chief previously, and had earlier worked as prosecutor general. Prior to that he was intelligence minister. Khamenei has the power under Iranian law to appoint judiciary chiefs as well as many other ranking officials.