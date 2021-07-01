HSHS Sacred Heart to open 36-bed rehabilitation hospital

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital announced a joint venture agreement with Encompass Health Corporation to operate a 36-bed rehabilitation hospital.

The facility will be officially renamed Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin, and it will replace the current 24-bed unit inside HSHS Sacred Heart.

The new facility will offer physical, occupational and speech therapy for patients recovering from major illnesses and injuries such as a stroke.

HSHS Sacred Heart President and CEO Andy Barth said the high intensity therapy is meant to help accelerate a patient's return to independent living.

"It's really a new venture for us, to help us, to expand our services, and really build something new, incredible, and state-of-the-art for our community in western Wisconsin, especially [for] our patients that need advanced therapy," Barth said.

Barth said there are no final numbers on the total cost yet. He added that HSHS Sacred Heart expects to start seeing patients in the new rehabilitation hospital in August 2022.