House poised to approve $715 billion transportation bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-led House is set to approve a sizable $715 billion transportation bill. The bill expected to pass Thursday includes spending for roads, rail, public transit and water and could serve as a marker in the negotiations over a bipartisan infrastructure bill. President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators have already agreed to a blueprint for a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package, but it has not yet been turned into legislation. House Democrats will be pushing to include many of their provisions when Congress negotiates the broader bipartisan product this summer.