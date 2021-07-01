Hot and humid Fourth-cast for Independence Day weekend

Your Fourth of July holiday weekend celebration preparation should include water, sunscreen, and shade as temperatures will climb well into the 90s.

Friday will be a great day to be outside as it will be much like today. In fact, humidity will be low enough tonight for temps to fall into the low to mid 50s, meaning that you may be comfortable opening up the windows and giving the A/C a break after Eau Claire's fourth warmest June on record.

Like today, highs Friday will be comfortably in the low to mid 80s, but Saturday and Sunday's highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Higher humidity comes with that heat, too. Today's dew points were in the mid to upper 50s, which is fairly comfortable. Tomorrow will be very similar, but dew points climb to the low to mid 60s Saturday and further into the mid to upper 60s by Sunday.

The highest humidity arrives early next week, coinciding with Monday and Tuesday's chances for rain and storms ahead of a cold front. Dew points before that front passes could climb into the low 70s.

Temps cool down a bit for the second half of next week, and for now there aren't any rain chances beyond Tuesday, though some very small chances could exist depending on where Monday/Tuesday's system tracks.