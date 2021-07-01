Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed condominium building in Florida have been halted out of concern about the stability of the remaining structure.

Search crews that have been atop the pile of rubble for the last week stopped work shortly after 2 a.m. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made the announcement at a news conference.

Crews noticed several expansions in cracks they had been monitoring, including 6 to 12 inches of movement in a large column hanging from the structure “that could fall and cause damage to support columns” in the underground parking garage, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said.

The stoppage came on the same day that crews and relatives of those still missing were scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden in a visit that many hoped would provide some measure of comfort to a devastated community.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.