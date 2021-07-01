DA Gary King back to work following sabbatical

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King is now back to work, albeit remotely. He had taken a sabbatical, following allegations of sexual harassment and coming to court under the influence of alcohol.



King's office could not say if he was working from home or elsewhere, but they told News 18 he made the choice to conduct work remotely himself, and he is free to come back and work in person.



King is set to serve in court next Wednesday, but it is not clear if he will appear virtually in that case as well.



News 18 reached out to King and his attorney to see if he plans to return to the office in the near future, and asked is he has a comment on the investigation into his alleged conduct. We have not heard back at the time of this publication.

