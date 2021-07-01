Crews cleaning up after Zion National Park flash flood

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Zion National Park officials and business owners in a nearby tourist town are still cleaning up and assessing the damage from a massive flash flood that ripped through the popular red rock park, sending mud and debris onto streets. No injuries were reported. A park spokesperson says the flash floods Tuesday hit an area in the southern portion of park with buildings. That allowed people to take shelter and avoid getting hurt by the water and hidden debris, such as logs and rocks. Roads have been cleared in the park, allowing cars and park shuttles to get around.