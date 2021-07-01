Bus transfer center set to undergo renovation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The downtown Eau Claire bus transfer center will look a little different very soon.

According to Eau Claire Transit, a temporary transfer center will open up in early August alongside the 500 block of South Farwell Street, and construction on that center will begin next week.

The plan is for the temporary transfer center to be open for 15 months as the city builds a brand new transfer center with public restrooms, a bus drivers' lounge, and additional parking.

"There is going to be designated spots for the buses, and all the routes to report to, so the passengers won't have to look around for them," said Tom Wagener, Eau Claire Transit manager. "They'll always know every time, at the same time, their route will be at that location."

Wagener said 80 percent of the cost will be covered by a federal investment grant into transportation and revitalization. The remaining cost will be covered by the city.

Construction of the temporary center will also impact certain commutes. Main Street will become one-way traffic during construction, and Gray Street will be closed both ways.

For more information on downtown parking changes, click here.