Bucks rule Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 of East finals

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 5 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night. Bucks officials had said Wednesday that Antetokounmpo was doubtful after an MRI revealed he hyperextended his left knee in Game 4. A revised injury report released Thursday lists him as out. Antetokounmpo hurt his knee while trying to block a dunk attempt by Clint Capela in the third quarter of the Hawks’ 110-88 victory. The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece heading into Game 5.