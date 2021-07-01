Bigger benefits, bigger fee coming to AmEx Platinum Card

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express is upping the benefits — and the fee — on its flagship Platinum Card this month. The company is trying to hold on to its well-to-do customers who are returning to their pre-pandemic lifestyles of traveling, dining out, and shopping. The company will be adding a $200 a year hotel credit for prepaid bookings on AmEx’s Fine Hotels & Resorts or Hotel Collection properties. In addition, there will now be a $179 a year credit with CLEAR, the security verification service. The new benefits will come with a new annual fee of $695, up from the current fee of $550.