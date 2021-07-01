Biden to host Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday to mark the team’s World Series victory last October over the Tampa Bay Rays. The White House announced that the team, which is in town for a four-game series against the Washington Nationals, will attend the East Room ceremony. Vice President Kamala Harris, the former California senator, will also attend the even. The event marks the return of ceremonies for sports champions at the White House after an inconsistent record of the tradition under the Trump administration.