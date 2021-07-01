Bay Port beats Memorial in state semis

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WQOW) - Carl Cano drove in four runs and Theo Zeidler pitched five shoutout innings as the Bay Port High School baseball team defeated Eau Claire Memorial 8-1 Thursday in the state semifinals.

Bay Port will face Sun Prairie in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 championship game at Fox Cities Stadium this evening.

Memorial manages to avoid the shutout, but the Old Abes season comes to an end with an 8-1 loss. Congrats to @oldabebaseball on a great run! https://t.co/TYp0nwIGz1 pic.twitter.com/eCk0hXrjao — Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) July 1, 2021

Cano opened the scoring with a 2-run single in the bottom of the second inning. He added a 2-run double in the fourth and later scored to give Bay Port a 5-0 advantage.

Bay Port scored another run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth.

Memorial had scoring chances early, including in the third inning when it loaded the bases with no outs.

Peyton Platter drove in Carson Windeshausen for Memorial's only run when he reached on an error in the seventh inning.

Memorial finishes its season 22-8.