Ashley Furniture fined $19K for employee death

ARCADIA, Wis. (WQOW) - Ashley Furniture has agreed to pay fines in connection with the death of one of its employees.

The Arcadia furniture maker reached a settlement this week with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The company agreed to citations for three serious safety violations in return for the dismissal of two others. The fines totaled $19,115 despite OSHA originally proposing $27,306 in fines.

The case stems from the death last December of an Ashley worker who was hit by a large, moving board.

OSHA accused the company of not making sure employees completely shut down machines before working on them.