Advocates disappointed after Bill Cosby conviction overturned

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With Bill Cosby released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned, some local advocates are worried about what this could mean for victims in other cases.

"Frustration. It was disheartening to hear that for sure. Surprising," said Annette Truitt, a sexual assault advocate with Family Support Center in Eau Claire.

Dozens of women have publicly accused Cosby of sexual assault, but he was only tried criminally for the incident against ex-basketball player Andrea Constand.

Family Support Center advocates want to emphasize that a jury did convict Cosby, and that the latest decision to overturn does not make the sexual assault survivor any less believable.

One advocate said engaging with the criminal justice system is already intimidating for survivors, and worries what this does for other victims' mental health as well as their willingness to report such crimes.

"They worry that they won't be believed. I think that they're worried they may be blamed," Truitt said. "I think they worry that there may be retaliation if they come forward and so I hope that this technicality doesn't worry people more than they normally are."

Truitt said Family Support Center is one of several resources available for victims and added they are here to believe and support them.