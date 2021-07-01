2 adults, 1 child fatally shot at Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Houston are searching for a suspect after two adults and a child were found shot to death at an apartment complex. Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says another child, believed to be about 10 years old, was wounded in the late Wednesday shooting but was able to call her grandmother, who then called 911. Killed in the shooting were a man, a woman and a girl who was believed to be about 5 to 7 years old. Police believe the woman was the mother of the two girls. They also believe the victims may have known the shooter because there were no signs of a break-in. The wounded girl is in stable condition.