You Ask, We Answer: Where do the Irvine Park Zoo animals come from?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Irvine Park has been around for over a century. The zoo's wide selection of animals includes a group of small mammals, tigers, and spotted hyenas.

On this segment of 'You Ask, We Answer,' we find out where the Irvine Park Zoo animals come from.

"They all come from the same provider in the Wisconsin Dells - which is called Timbavati," said Jennifer London, Irvine Park Zoo's lead zookeeper. "They are not leased by us, but they are on loan to us. If there are any little ones born, then Timbavati has the option to take the little ones, raise them and prepare them for other zoo life."

There's no set time frame for how long each animal stays, but London said some have been at Irvine Park for over a decade. She added the zoo goes to the grocery store two times a week, and it takes about 45 minutes to prepare food each day for the animals.