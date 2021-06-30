What you need to know before getting in a lake this weekend

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Before you travel to a lake this summer, make sure to check its water quality level. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department issued water quality advisories for both Lake Eau Claire and Lake Altoona.

According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, an algae bloom was located at both Lake Eau Claire and Altoona.

The health department tests beaches, lakes and rivers each summer for algae and bacteria. Indicators a river or lake may contain toxic algae are the water looks murky, cloudy and has a bad smell.

People who enter water near toxic algae can develop a rash or respiratory issues, and pets can become sick if they lick the algae off their fur or drink the water.

"There is a few things that can cause an issue in surface water. Sometimes it is an algae bloom, other times it is bacteria," said Audrey Boerner, a specialist with the health department. "Those are some of the things we keep track of in our surface water; our lakes and our rivers. If we get too much bacteria, or if we get an algae bloom that might be toxic, we want to let the public know so that they don't go into that water and potentially get sick after that."

Boerner said if someone is in a lake where an algae bloom is located and believes they might have gotten sick they should call their doctor, or the Wisconsin poison control center right away.