Trump uses trip to border to assail Biden on immigration

WESLACO, Texas (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is visiting the southern border with some of his fellow Republicans while criticizing the Biden administration for its immigration policies amid a decades-high spike in crossings. Trump was invited to South Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott, who has taken up Trump’s immigration mantle by vowing to continue building the border wall. Trump was also joined by a cadre of former members of his administration, giving the event the feel of a journey back in time for Trump. The visit underscores the extent to which Republicans, both nationally and in the states, continue to embrace Trump as their leader, despite his loss last November and his ongoing election falsehoods.