Trapped in Ethiopia’s Tigray, people ‘falling like leaves’

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The plea arrived from a remote area that had produced only rumors and residents fleeing for their lives. Help us, the letter said, stamped and signed by a local official. At least 125 people have starved to death so far. Trapped in one of the most inaccessible areas of Ethiopia’s conflict-torn Tigray region, people “are falling like leaves,” the official said. The letter obtained by The Associated Press and confirmed by a regional official is a rare insight into the most urgent unknown of the eight-month war: What’s the fate of hundreds of thousands of people cut off from the world for months?