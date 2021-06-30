Take three! Nats’ Turner ties MLB record, hits for 3rd cycle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trea Turner has completed his record-tying third career cycle by hitting a sixth-inning triple for the Washington Nationals. Turner accomplished the feat on his 28th birthday. The Washington shortstop became the fifth player in major league history with three cycles, joining Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Turner singled in the first off Tampa Bay opener Drew Rasmussen, doubled in the third off Ryan Sherriff, then hit his 14th homer of the season in the fourth off Michael Wacha. Turner got his triple with a headfirst slide, barely beating the tag.