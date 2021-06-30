Taiwan boy dies after being repeatedly slammed in judo class

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A 7-year-old Taiwanese boy has died after being repeatedly slammed by his coach and others at a judo class. The boy was taken off life support on Tuesday night after being in a coma since the April 21 incident. The coach has been indicted on charges of causing bodily injury and using children to commit a crime. Ho reportedly ordered other students to throw Huang to the mat, then began to do so himself, even after the boy vomited and pleaded for the abuse to stop. He eventually became unresponsive and was taken to a hospital but never recovered consciousness. The official Central News Agency says the coach had no license and had been offering classes for free.