Statewide alert issued as manhunt underway for Oneida Co. homicide suspect

Oneida Co. (WQOW) -- A manhunt is underway for a shooting suspect in Oneida County.

Authorities say they are looking for Christopher Terrell Anderson, 30, who is believed to be driving a 2005 white Chrysler PT Cruiser with a Minnesota License plate 187NXC.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and a statewide alert has been issued by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Authorities say they were called to River Bend Road near Highway 8 in the town of Pelican Wednesday on reports of a woman lying on the side of the road.

The Oneida Co. Sheriff's Dept. says the woman was shot to death.

If you see Anderson or the vehicle call 911 or the Oneida County Dispatch Center at 715-361-5201 with any additional information.