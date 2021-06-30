State Drug Recognition Expert Program to expand after $45K grant

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Wisconsin law enforcement will soon be better equipped to identify people driving under the influence of drugs. That's thanks to a $45,000 grant for the state DOT Drug Recognition Expert program (DRE).

The federally-funded training involves 72 hours of classroom training, 72 hours of hands-on field certification, and an eight-hour final exam. The program teaches officers how to use a 12-step protocol to identify impairment.

Fifty counties in Wisconsin currently have at least one DRE, so with this boost in funding, officials are hopeful all 72 counties will soon have safer roads.

"I'm really glad that this is happening and that people are taking notice of this program," said Wisconsin State Trooper Bill Lindeman. "It really raises the level of professionalism and expertise in the law enforcement community so that we can stop these levels of impairment and reduce crashes and save lives out there."

The grant comes from the Governors Highway Safety Association and the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility.