Spain honors chef José Andrés for humanitarian kitchens

MADRID (AP) — Chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen have been awarded a prestigious Spanish prize for their international relief work promoting healthy food. The jury that decides the Princess of Asturias Awards Wednesday awarded the 51-year-old Andrés and the non-profit group he founded the Award of Concord for their “fast and efficient on-the-ground response to social and nutritional emergencies.” Born in northern Spain, Andrés moved to the U.S. in 1991. His restaurants helped popularize Spanish cuisine before he became heavily involved in humanitarian work. His World Central Kitchen has responded to emergencies both in the U.S. and aboard.