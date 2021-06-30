South Florida family loses 92-year-old matriarch in collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 92-year-old woman has been found dead amid the rubble of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida. Hilda Noriega’s family say they were notified late Tuesday that she was the 12th victim recovered. She’d lived in the condo on the 6th floor for more than 20 years and had recently put it up for sale. Her son Carlos Noriega is the police chief of nearby North Bay Village. The family released a statement confirming her death on Wednesday morning. The Noriega family says they’ve lost their “heart and soul.” They say they’ll get through “by embracing the unconditional love Hilda was known for.”