Sentence handed down in child sexual assault case

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A homeless Eau Claire man who was convicted of sexually assaulting a child is going to prison.



On Wednesday Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless gave Curtis Weister 10 years behind bars.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim came face-to-face with Weister in 2019, which led the victim to come forward about the assault that happened six years earlier.

Weister was convicted by a jury in March.

Wednesday the judge also ordered him to register as a sex offender for life.