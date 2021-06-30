Skip to Content

Rice Lake baseball stopped in state semis

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WQOW) - A 5-run third inning helped the Denmark High School baseball team defeat Rice Lake High School 10-3 in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals.

Denmark will face Catholic Memorial or Jefferson in the championship game on Wednesday evening at Fox Cities Stadium.

Rice Lake had more hits than Demark, but did not score until the sixth inning when Easton Stone drove in Joe Kroeger.

In the seventh inning, Nolan Rowe and Kroeger drove in runs.

Nick Tabbert

