Public input sought for surveys for Altoona and Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Eau Claire County residents are being asked to share their opinions in two surveys. One for the Board of Supervisors and the other for the city of Altoona.

The Board of Supervisors survey is asking Eau Claire County residents questions related to the 2022 budget. They want to know what services are most important to you as well as what services are being utilized the most. They'll also ask if certain aspects of departments like health or courts are "unnecessary" in your option, "essential" or somewhere in between. The data collected in this survey will be an important part of the county's budget process next year.

In Altoona, if you use the city trails, city leaders want to know what you think as they seek to improve walking and biking conditions.



The survey asks how often you walk or bike more than a block in Altoona as well as what makes doing so difficult or unpleasant. City planner Joshua Clements said the results of this survey will help them make improvements on Altoona trails and walkways for years to come.

"What are the greatest opportunities and what are the biggest challenges to be able to walk to and from where they want to and bike to and from where they want to," Clements said.



Both surveys take just a few minuets.



