Pet of the Day: Rover

Meet Rover, a four and a half year old male at the Dunn County Humane Society.

Rover was originally surrendered because he wasn't a fan of the farming lifestyle. He prefers to be an indoor dog and loves to be the center of attention. He has to be an only pet, because he does not like to share the spotlight.

Rover is a smart boy. He knows sit, shake and lay down. His favorite toys are tennis ball. A previous injury does cause shaking in his back legs but it doesn't affect him any more than that. He loves to dance!

If you think Rover would be the perfect fit for you and your family, contact the Dun County Humane Society to set up a time to visit.