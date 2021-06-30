Older women are the fresh faces of South Korean influencers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The freshest faces among South Korean influencers are no longer the usual, 20-something celebrities. Instead, entertainment and social media are focusing on a new generation: the elder generation. Older women were once invisible in South Korean entertainment as the industry stuck to rigidly conservative traditional female roles and cast them only as devoted mothers. But older women are front and center in recent advertising and entertainment series. A pioneer in the trend is Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung, the “Minari” actor who is promoting beer and a shopping app in two recent ad campaigns.