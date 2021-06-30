No indictment for doctor accused of COVID-19 vaccine theft

HOUSTON (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict a former Houston-area health department doctor accused of stealing nine doses of coronavirus vaccine and administering them to family and friends. Authorities alleged Hasan Gokal, who worked for Harris County Public Health, stole a damaged vial of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine while working at a vaccination site in suburban Houston on Dec. 29. But on Wednesday, grand jurors in Harris County decided no criminal charges were warranted. The grand jury’s decision comes after a judge in January dismissed a theft charge filed against Gokal. His attorney says the grand jury’s decision ends an attempt by prosecutors to disparage Gokal’s name.