New Jersey gamblers can light up Sunday as smoking ban ends

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gamblers will be able to light up again in Atlantic City’s casinos starting Sunday. That’s when a coronavirus-inspired casino smoking ban expires. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that while the ban ends Sunday, he would look favorably on legislation that would permanently ban smoking in casinos. Such a measure is pending in the state Legislature. Casinos are exempted from New Jersey’s law banning indoor smoking, and even beaches and parks prohibit lighting up. Casino workers rallied Wednesday in favor of permanently banning smoking, saying secondhand smoke endangers their health.